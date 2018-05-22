SHELLEY, Idaho - An eastern Idaho police officer has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while responding to a disturbance.

Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler says Sgt. Kent Swanson suffered the heart attack at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Mohler says Swanson was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Mohler says the police department is still looking into the death.

Authorities didn't release Swanson's age.

