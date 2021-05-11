Community shows support as students return to Rigby Middle School following shooting

Community members from Rigby and other surrounding communities provided students with support including posters, notes of encouragement and lots of smiles.

RIGBY, Idaho — Students at Rigby Middle School returned to school Tuesday morning for the first time since last week's school shooting.



Police say three people were injured when a 6th grade female student opened fire. Two of those injured were students, the other was a staff member.



Some students from nearby Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls came up to draw art on the sidewalk using chalk and posted notes around the school.



On Monday, students from nearby middle schools decorated posters to hang up both in the school and outside.



Parents and students say the support helps and means a lot.



Counselors were on hand to talk with students and help them cope with the incident.