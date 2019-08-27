BOISE, Idaho — The Burgdorf Hot Springs, located about 30 miles north of McCall, is set to reopen for the first time since the Nethker Fire came dangerously close to the small community and forced the hot springs to shut down.

The hot springs are set to reopen on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Burgdorf Hot Spring's owners.

In the post, the owners thanked all of the firefighters and support staff for the "tremendous effort" to protect Burgdorf.

Burgdorf Hot Springs is set to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.

