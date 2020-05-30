Over 60% of Idahoans have responded to the 2020 Census

Ada County leads the Gem State's counties for the highest response rate, with 74% of residents filling out the Census.

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly two-thirds of Idahoans have responded to the 2020 U.S. Census, with more than half of respondents doing so online, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

A spokesperson with the bureau announced on Friday night that 62.6% of Idahoans have completed their Census forms, and 53.5% of those that have completed it online.

Nationwide, response rates are over 60%, which is 9% more than the Census Bureau anticipated, according to Misty Slater with the bureau.

As of May 28, Dalton Gardens, a suburb of Coeur d'Alene in Kootenai County, has the highest response rate out of every city in the Gem State with 80.9% people filling out their Census forms.

Five Treasure Valley cities and towns made the top 10 list of cities with the highest response rate, according to data made public by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Dalton Gardens 80.9% Star 78.2% Kuna 78.0% Eagle 76.5% Meridian 74.9% Hayden 73.6% Middleton 73.3% Chubbuck 72.9% Preston 72.8% tie

9. Lewiston 72.8% tie

Here is the top ten counties with the highest response rate:

Ada County 74.3%

Gem County 71.7%

Canyon County 71.1%

Bonneville County 69.6%

Payette County 69.5%

Nez Perce County 69.0%

Franklin County 68.2%

Bannock County 66.3%

Twin Falls County 65.4%

Kootenai County 65.0%

