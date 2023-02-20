Two investigators with the Boise Office of Police Accountability resign following firing of director

John Meyer and Diane Loos both resigned from the Office of Police Accountability on Feb 3, but the City cannot comment as to why.

BOISE, Idaho — A few months after the firing of Boise's Office of Police Accountability (OPA) Director, two investigators with the office have now resigned.

John Meyer and Diane Loos resigned Feb. 3, first reported by the Idaho Statesman. The two were contracted by the city as investigators within the OPA, which investigates citizen complaints against the police department and review incidents like officer shootings in order to provide official findings.

The only people remaining in the OPA is the office administrator and the Interim Director, Nicole Schafer, who also currently works as the Criminal Prosecution Senior Manager for the Boise City Attorney’s office, City of Boise spokesperson Maria Weeg said.

The resignations come only a few months after former OPA Director Jesus Jara was fired on Dec. 9, 2022 for watching body camera footage without cause, the City of Boise previously stated. Jara later filed a lawsuit with claims of retaliation for his role in the complaints that were filed against the former Boise Police Chief, Ryan Lee.

Regardless of the loss of three people within the oversight office, OPA still retains outside counsel, Weeg said. No other information is available as to why Meyer and Loos resigned because the issue is regarded as a "personnel matter."

