Idaho Today: Pan Seared Steak with Dijon Guinness Pan Sauce

To Serve:
· 4 Beef Tenderloin Filets (4-6 ounce each)
· Guiness Pan Sauce (recipe below)
· Salt and Pepper
Directions:
Beef- Pat dry the beef filets. On a large plate, season steaks with salt and pepper. Flip over on all sides to coat evenly. Repeat with all four filets. Set aside.
Make the Guinness pan sauce.
Guinness Pan Sauce
Ingredients:
- · ¼ C. Green Peppercorns in brine (not dried), drained
- · 3 T. Shallots, minced
- · 3 T. Butter or Oil
- · 1/2 C. Guiness
- · 1/2 C. Beef Stock
- · 1 C. Heavy Whipping Cream
- · 1 T. Dijon Mustard
- · Salt
- · White Pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425F. Heat a large sauté pan to medium-high heat. Add the oil. When the oil is shimmering, place the steaks evenly apart. Do not flip until they release from the pan without sticking. Flip when golden brown. Cook for a few more minutes until a nice sear is achieved. Remove from the pan and set aside. Make pan sauce. Add butter or oil to the pan. When oil is heated, stir in shallots, sauté until translucent. Season with a heavy pinch of pepper and salt. Cook for a minute, then deglaze the pan with Guinness and add dijon. Stir for one minute, add the beef stock, and the cream. Bring to a boil, once boiling, simmer until the sauce thickens to desired consistency about 10 minutes. Season to taste.