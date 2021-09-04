Idaho Today is back!

Each weekday, host Mellisa Paul highlights ways to live your best life right here in the Gem State.

BOISE, Idaho — Starting Tuesday, September 7, at 12:30 p.m., you will be able to follow Mellisa Paul and the Idaho Today team each weekday as they discover the people, places, events, and experiences that make Idaho such a wonderful place to live.

Turn to Idaho Today for tips on living your best life, covering topics like finances, health, beauty, and education, plus sharing some great deals.

Whether you’re looking for a restaurant recommendation for the weekend, or a perfect place to hike in the Idaho outdoors, Idaho Today has you covered.

And don’t miss out on your chance to “Win with Idaho Today” Watch Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. for opportunities to take home free products, event tickets and more.

You can see all of the behind the scenes action, and learn the latest about tickets and giveaways by following Idaho Today on Facebook or Instagram.