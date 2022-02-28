Idaho Today: Angie's Irish Soda Bread

* Traditional Irish soda bread is not meant to be cakey, and contains minimal sugar and no fruit or seeds. However, as many Americans like a good St. Patty’s Day party, we’ve managed to “spice” it up with additions of extra sugar, fruit and caraway. Either version works well. If you want it even more sweet/cake like, sub ¼ c. of the buttermilk with one egg, mixed into the milk. You do you!