Idaho Today: Angie's Irish Soda Bread

- 3 c (15 oz) all-purpose flour
- 1 c (4oz) cake flour
- * 2-4 TBSP granulated sugar (depending on personally desired sweetness preference)
- 1 ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 ½ tsp cream of tartar
- 1 ½ tsp salt
- 2 TBSP unsalted butter, softened plus 1 TBSP. melted butter, optional
- 1 ½ c buttermilk
- * ½ c. dried currants, optional
- * 1 TBSP. caraway seeds, optional
- With an oven rack positioned in the middle of your oven, preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Whisk the flours, sugar, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt together in a large bowl. Work the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender until the texture resembles coarse crumbs. If using currants and/or caraway seeds, toss them into dry ingredients at this time. Stir in the buttermilk with a fork or wooden spoon just until the dough begins to come together.
- Either on a floured countertop or in the bowl, knead the dough with your hands just until it becomes one solid piece and bumpy, about 30 seconds. (You are not looking for a smooth texture—this will make it tough).
- Pat the dough into a 6-7” round about two inches thick and lay on the parchment lined baking sheet.
- Cut a large ½” deep X into the top of the loaf using a serrated knife. Bake until golden brown, about 40-45 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking.
- If desired, spread 1 TBSP melted butter over top immediately after removing from oven.
- Let the loaf cool on a wire rack for at least one hour. Serve with (salted) Irish butter & enjoy!
* Traditional Irish soda bread is not meant to be cakey, and contains minimal sugar and no fruit or seeds. However, as many Americans like a good St. Patty’s Day party, we’ve managed to “spice” it up with additions of extra sugar, fruit and caraway. Either version works well. If you want it even more sweet/cake like, sub ¼ c. of the buttermilk with one egg, mixed into the milk. You do you!