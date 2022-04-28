Thousand Springs new visitor center now open

Gov. Brad Little was joined by state and local government officials in unveiling the new visitors center at Thousand Springs State Park later today.

HAGERMAN, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little was joined by state and local government officials in unveiling the new visitors center at Thousand Springs State Park, a partnership project with the National Park Service.

The new visitors center is intended to enhance guests' experience in the park and at the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, by putting rangers and resources all in a single location.

"The Hagerman Valley has wonderful recreational and historical resources, spread about a large and scenic area," Susan Buxton, director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation said. "This center will become a hub, the central place where visitors learn about what the area offers so they can plan which adventures to experience."

The $2.3 million, 3,400 square foot center will provide new opportunities for historical interpretation, improved recreational access and economic vitality for the Hagerman Valley.

The center consolidates access to the six units of Thousand Springs – Malad Gorge, Kelton Trail, Billingsley Creek, Ritter Island, Niagara Springs, and the Box Canyon Springs Nature Preserve. It also provides better access to the Hagerman Fossil Beds, with information and interpretation close to the archaeological site.

"We are absolutely delighted with the partnership project at Thousand Springs State Park," Wade Vagias, Superintendent of Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, said. "Starting today, our two agencies will together provide recreation and interpretive services to visitors about the many wonders of the Hagerman Valley and the NPS is looking forward to collaborating with our IDPR colleagues for years to come at the new park."

The new center represents a partnership between the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) and the National Park Service (NPS), both have agreed to co-locate to help provide more services to visitors at a reduced cost.

IDPR was in charge of the construction of the center, while NPS agree to lease the space in the building for the next 25 years. There are only a handful of agreements like this in the country.

"By linking the many unique elements of Thousand Springs and the marvels of the fossil beds, we provide a richer experience at a lower cost," IDPR's Buxton said.

Along with this center, construction of a new, 50-space Bilingsley creek Campground is underway at the park. The facility is expected to open in the fall of this year, with project costs coming out to $5 million.

To learn more about Idaho's State Parks and Recreation programs, or to follow the progress at Thousand Springs State Park, visit the parks and recreation website.

For more information about Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, visit the NPS website.

