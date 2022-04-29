Idaho student photographers inspire in Arbor Day contest

Nearly 200 photographs were submitted to the contest, with this year's theme being "Healthy Tree, Healthy Me".

BOISE, Idaho — Students in grades 5 through 12 from across the state of Idaho participated in the twelfth annual Arbor Day photo contest.

Nearly 200 photographs, along with the artist statements, were submitted to the contest, which is sponsored by the Idaho Forest Products Commission (IFPC). This year's theme was "Healthy Tree, Healthy Me".

Judges were moved by the submissions, which they say spoke of resiliency, thriving in the face of adversity and the simple pleasures of trees and nature.

"The photographs were awe-inspiring," IFPC Director, Jennifer Okerlund said. "The student statements clearly reflect their understanding that Idaho's forests are a source of health and define what it means to live in Idaho. The Commission is honored to provide the competition as a way for Idaho students to share their deep ties to trees and forests."

The panel of judges selected five first-place winners with 19 honorable mentions.

First place winners include Annaleigh Cook of Elk City School, Avery Johnson of Hawthorne Middle School in Pocatello, Jonas Yengst of The Ambrose School in Garden City, and Julia Bilimoria and Mackenzie Butler of Timberline High School in Boise. Teachers of these students include Alyssa Stibal, Kelly Heil, Sheri Yengst and Patricia Thorne.

Each student received $50 and other prizes for their first-place photos. The awardees will be honored at the State Arbor Day Ceremony at the Idaho State Museum in Boise, at 10 a.m. on April 29.

All winning photo entries can be viewed online here. For more information about Arbor Day and Idaho's forests, visit the Idaho forests website.

