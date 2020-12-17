Idaho State Police warn of scammers targeting sex offenders

BOISE, Idaho — The latest scam warning from Idaho State Police has a new twist to it.
ISP says they have gotten a number of reports that scammers are now targeting sex offenders.
And some of the caller IDs read "I-D State Police" or Idaho State Police.
The scammer then tells their potential victims they are out of compliance, but they can pay a bond to stay out of jail.
They usually tell the caller to pay this through gift cards.
Several of those contacted report losing money to the scam.
Here are a couple red flags to look out for...
- Anybody who calls threatening jail time or another penalty.
- Wanting payments through gift cards, prepaid debt cards or money transfer apps like Venmo or PayPal.
Those are scams. Police say you should hang up immediately.