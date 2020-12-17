x
Idaho State Police warn of scammers targeting sex offenders

Phone scam

BOISE, Idaho — The latest scam warning from Idaho State Police has a new twist to it.

ISP says they have gotten a number of reports that scammers are now targeting sex offenders.

And some of the caller IDs read "I-D State Police" or Idaho State Police.

The scammer then tells their potential victims they are out of compliance, but they can pay a bond to stay out of jail.

They usually tell the caller to pay this through gift cards.

Several of those contacted report losing money to the scam.

Here are a couple red flags to look out for...

- Anybody who calls threatening jail time or another penalty.

- Wanting payments through gift cards, prepaid debt cards or money transfer apps like Venmo or PayPal.

Those are scams. Police say you should hang up immediately.

