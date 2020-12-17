Idaho State Police warn of scammers targeting sex offenders

This latest scam warning has a new twist to it. Some of the caller IDs read "I-D State Police" or Idaho State Police.

ISP says they have gotten a number of reports that scammers are now targeting sex offenders.



And some of the caller IDs read "I-D State Police" or Idaho State Police.



The scammer then tells their potential victims they are out of compliance, but they can pay a bond to stay out of jail.

They usually tell the caller to pay this through gift cards.



Several of those contacted report losing money to the scam.

Here are a couple red flags to look out for...

- Anybody who calls threatening jail time or another penalty.

- Wanting payments through gift cards, prepaid debt cards or money transfer apps like Venmo or PayPal.