Car vs. train crash on US Highway 95 in Bonner County leaves one injured

The condition of the injured 62-year-old man from Naples, Idaho is unknown at this time. He was taken via air ambulance to the nearest hospital.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are currently investigating a car vs. train collision that injured a 62-year-old man from Naples, Idaho in Bonner County.

According to ISP, the man was traveling westbound in a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on Samuels Road before being struck by the train.

ISP says the man was taken via air ambulance to the nearest hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic on US 95 was slowed for approximately one hour as emergency responders worked to clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.