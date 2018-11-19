BOISE — Idaho's State Capitol Christmas Tree was moved in preparation for next week's annual ceremonial lighting.

The 35-foot blue spruce was cut from a family home on South Coleridge Place where it stood tall for 30 years.

The lighting ceremony will take place next Monday at the Idaho Capitol at 5:30 p.m.

You can enjoy music by Opera Idaho, the Andrus Ambassador Honor Choir, and the 25th Army Band.

Hot chocolate, hot cider and cookies will also be available to keep you nice and toasty.

