BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Idaho will get over $14.2 million in emergency relief for road and bridge repairs.

"This Administration is providing federal funding to help repair roads and bridges damaged during natural disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and earthquakes," said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao in a press release.

The breakdown is as follows:

For flood damage that occurred during March 2017, Idaho will receive $1,250,000.

To relieve the April 2019 central Idaho flooding $8,000,000 will be given.

Idaho Federal Lands will receive $35,000 for "Rain on Snow Event" in Dec. 2015.

To aid with the rockfall and collapse of Stoddard Bridge near the Idaho-Montana border in March 2016 the state is set to receive $700,000.

Due to a series of landslides that began on March 2017 and continued until April 2017 flooding damaged occurred and the state will be awarded $4,073,264 to help with repairs.

Lastly, $153,000 will be given for 2018's rapid snowmelt and flooding that occurred from April to June.