Bundy trespassing charge dismissed

A jury was unable to reach a verdict on one of Ammon Bundy's trespassing charges during a trial last month. On Monday, that charge was dismissed.

Bundy, a far-right activist and candidate for Idaho governor, was found guilty last month on one count of misdemeanor trespassing and one misdemeanor count of delaying an officer — charges related to an April 2021 incident when Bundy refused to leave the Idaho Statehouse. But a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second trespassing charge from that incident during his three-day trial last month.

Bundy was sentenced to one year probation and a $3,315 fine for his convictions.

He was in jail for a different offense when his trespassing charge was dismissed. Bundy was sentenced April 7 to 10 days in jail for contempt of court, a result of him failing to perform 40 hours of court-ordered community service that were handed down as punishment for a 2020 trespassing conviction.

This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

