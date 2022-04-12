x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Idaho Press

Bundy trespassing charge dismissed

A jury was unable to reach a verdict on one of Ammon Bundy's trespassing charges during a trial last month. On Monday, that charge was dismissed.
Credit: Ada County Sheriff's Office
Ammon Bundy, arrested March 12, 2022, on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing in Meridian, Idaho. He was released after being booked at the Ada County Jail.

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

A jury was unable to reach a verdict on one of Ammon Bundy's trespassing charges during a trial last month. On Monday, that charge was dismissed.

Bundy, a far-right activist and candidate for Idaho governor, was found guilty last month on one count of misdemeanor trespassing and one misdemeanor count of delaying an officer — charges related to an April 2021 incident when Bundy refused to leave the Idaho Statehouse. But a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second trespassing charge from that incident during his three-day trial last month.

Bundy was sentenced to one year probation and a $3,315 fine for his convictions.

He was in jail for a different offense when his trespassing charge was dismissed. Bundy was sentenced April 7 to 10 days in jail for contempt of court, a result of him failing to perform 40 hours of court-ordered community service that were handed down as punishment for a 2020 trespassing conviction.

This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Read more at IdahoPress.com

 

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles