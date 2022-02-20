Proposed salary for part-time clerk at Nampa School District would dwarf predecessor, average teacher salaries

The Nampa School District’s last board clerk earned $8,568 per year. Its next could earn more than eight times that.

NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

The Nampa School District’s last board clerk earned $8,568 per year. Its next could earn more than eight times that.

Under a proposed contract obtained by the Idaho Press for the district’s newly appointed board clerk, Krissy LaMont, LaMont would work as an independent contractor for the district, earning $50 per hour for 30 hours of work per week, for a total of 120 hours per month. That translates to $72,000 per year. And if LaMont works over her allotted 120 hours per month, she will earn $100 per hour for that time.

Tammy Wallen, the board’s previous clerk worked less than 10 hours per week, said Kathleen Tuck, communications director for the Nampa School District. Wallen works full-time as the district’s administrative assistant to the superintendent, Tuck said. The clerk job was an added-on, part-time job, Tuck said.

The district’s board of trustees is scheduled to discuss the proposed contract as part of a specially scheduled board meeting on Feb. 28, Tuck said.

LaMont was appointed by the board at its Jan. 18 meeting, according to reporting from Idaho Education News. She worked as the development director for the Idaho School Board Association until Sept. 9, 2021, according to Idaho Education News. In the past year, she has been charged with driving under the influence and with petit theft, both misdemeanors. She pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in October.

LaMont has pleaded not guilty in the petit theft case, whose plaintiff is the State of Idaho. Her next court date is a jury trial set for April 25, according to online court records.

LaMont, Trustee Mandy Simpson, and Trustee Tracey Pearson did not immediately return a request for comment. Trustee Jeff Kirkman said the board would be discussing the proposed matter at the special board meeting Feb. 28.

Trustee Brook Taylor described being impressed at LaMont’s experience in an emailed statement that included her comments from previous meetings, she said.

“How blessed is Nampa that our Clerk is the Clerk that trains all other clerks!” Taylor said.

The proposed contract is seven pages, and includes a bulleted list of LaMont’s responsibilities. In addition to items about scheduling, advertising, and attending school board meetings, some of the responsibilities listed include, “Devises a system of acceptable filing to guarantee the safety and availability of minutes of Board meetings, communications, and publications, and such other documents as the Board may place in the Clerk’s custody,” and, “Keeps the Communication/Public Relations Director informed of activities and issues that may arise as appropriate and directed by the Board Chair and/or the Board as a whole.”

LaMont’s appointment has generated a lot of interest, with people calling into the district to ask questions, Tuck said. Callers have been wondering why the contract is for more hours and pay than the previous clerk, she said.

Tuck said she was unsure if the proposed contract fell above a pay threshold that would require the district to bid the contract, she said. A spokesperson for the Idaho State Division of Purchasing did not immediately return a request for comment.

As for LaMont’s criminal charges, the district only does background checks on individuals who will be working unsupervised with children, and the board members and board clerk do not tend to fall in that category, Tuck said.

