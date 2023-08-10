Boise mayor selects city council replacement

Meredith Stead, who currently serves on the city's planning and zoning commission, will fill the District 5 seat vacated by Holli Woodings.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has appointed a new city councilmember.

Meredith Stead, who currently serves on the city's planning and zoning commission, will fill the District 5 seat vacated by Holli Woodings, the city announced Thursday in a news release. Stead will be sworn in at Boise's city council meeting on Tuesday.

Stead will also be appointed to the Harris Ranch Community Infrastructure District, the release said. The CID is a "separate and distinct legal entity from the City of Boise ... which encourages the funding and construction of regional community infrastructure in advance of actual development growth," according to the city's website. "The District facilitates the cost of community infrastructure projects for Harris Ranch primarily through the issuance of municipal bonds."

Stead, Crispin Gravatt and Jeremy Gugino were the three finalists to take Woodings' seat. Woodings, who also served as city council president, announced in July that she is resigning from city council because she and her family are moving to Washington, D.C. Jimmy Hallyburton replaced her as president.

Stead will serve out the remaining of the term, which lasts through Jan. 9, 2024.

“Once again, I am so inspired by the amazing breadth of talent, dedication to our community and willingness to serve we have in Boise. The top three candidates for District 5 shared these characteristics, but Meredith’s deep commitment to volunteer service, community partnerships and experience with land use issues and economic development makes her my choice for the seat," McLean said in the release. "Meredith comes to council with a solid understanding of the issues we’re facing as a city, especially as we navigate the future design of our city.”

Stead has been on the Planning & Zoning Commission since 2018, serving as chair for two years, the release said. She ran for city council in 2019, ultimately losing to Hallyburton.

"I’m deeply honored to have been chosen by Mayor McLean to fill the council vacancy left by former Councilmember Holli Woodings," Stead said in an emailed statement to the Idaho Press. "Though I know those are big shoes to fill, I am eager to execute the office to the best of my ability, drawing on my years of volunteer and professional experience and an exceptional network of mentors, colleagues, friends, and neighbors. I love Boise wholeheartedly: I look forward to serving our community."

