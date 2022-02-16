Far-reaching anti-abortion bill clears Senate panel, despite legal questions...

The legislation, which was modeled after a Texas law, aims to halt all abortions in Idaho after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

SB 1309, legislation modeled after a Texas law and aimed at halting all abortion in Idaho after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is before many women know they're pregnant, has cleared a Senate committee and headed to the full Senate with recommendation that it "do pass." The vote came despite concerns raised both by Idaho attorneys and an Idaho Attorney General's opinion about serious constitutional and legal problems with the bill, which allows relatives to sue abortion providers for cash damages.

Nearly two dozen people testified for or against the bill at a hearing that ran much of the morning. They raised concerns from impacts on victims of domestic violence and Idaho residents' right to determine their own medical care, to the effect of the lawsuit-driven enforcement mechanism on other constitutional rights such as gun rights or free speech, to the definition of when life begins.

Kelly Cope, speaking in favor, told the senators the bill would protect "the most vulnerable among us, the unborn." Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, speaking against, said the bill includes an "extreme provision" allowing third parties to "sue abortion providers with the promise of financial reward."

Blaine Conzatti, director of the Family Policy Alliance of Idaho and the bill's author, promised to bring a "trailer bill" to trial after the original bill to fix some of the legal concerns about lawsuits. Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, asked why it wouldn't be better to just bring a clean, new version of the bill. Conzatti said, "It seems to be the most simple way to do it."

The bill's lead Senate sponsor is Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, who deferred to Conzatti to present the bill. Lodge said she would yield to the committee's will, and was "just looking at an expedient way to go forward."

Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, moved to approve the bill as-is, and Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, seconded the motion. The motion carried on a voice vote.

Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, read from an Idaho Attorney General's opinion he requested about the bill that found conflicts with the Idaho Constitution in the way the lawsuit-enforcement provision is set up, among other issues.

"It's unconstitutional on its face," said Burgoyne, an attorney. "If this passes, this Legislature will be passing a bill that is unconstitutional on its face. ... I think that the state of Idaho is in for another rough ride on ... abortion litigation, and an expensive ride, and an unconstitutional ride."

To become law, the bill still would need to pass the full Senate, clear a House committee, pass the full House and receive the governor's signature. Conzatti told the senators that in Texas, passage of that state's bill has meant "abortion is no longer provided in Texas after six weeks of pregnancy. ... I believe we can expect similar outcomes in Idaho too."

