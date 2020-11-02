Idaho Power donates boat to Malheur County Sheriff's Department

The boat will be used for patrols and other work along a 70-mile stretch of the Snake River in Malheur County.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power has donated a power boat to the Malheur County Sheriff's Department.

The boat will be used for search and rescue operations, patrols and other work on the Snake River.

The boat is an 18-foot Duckworth open-bow sled, with a trailer and a 115-horsepower motor.

Marine Deputy Wade Holom say it will be used along a 70-mile stretch of the Snake River in Malheur County.



Holom and Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe recently traveled to Boise to pick up the boat.

Idaho Power previously used the boat to support fishery research and logistics for their Snake River Stewardship Program.