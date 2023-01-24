PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans

The legislation would allow those to obtain a restricted driver's license in the state of Idaho regardless of immigration status.

IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans.

According to a press release from PODER, the legislation would allow those to obtain a restricted driver's license in the state of Idaho regardless of immigration status.

Currently, undocumented people in Idaho cannot apply for a state driver's license because they can lack certain documents that the state requires.

"The prohibition on licenses means that seemingly mundane tasks like going to work, grocery store, school, or church can result in potentially life-altering consequences," PODER said in a release. Idaho's undocumented population is around 35,000, they said.

PODER said in the release that the passing of the legislation would create an influx of money. But, to cover costs associated with the act, it would have a $50 biannual fee paid by the person who wants the restricted driver's license. This would all generate $700,000 over 30 months, PODER said. The legislation requirements include someone to be over the age of 16 and can be "foreign born." The applicant does not have to submit a social security card.

PODER is hosting community meetings this Wednesday, January 25th and Thursday, January 26th in Caldwell and in Boise to discuss the legislation.

"19 states and territories currently provide driver's licenses for undocumented Idahoans. Utah, our neighbor to the south, has provided drivers licenses to their undocumented community for over 17 years," Estefania Mondragon, Executive Director of PODER of Idaho, said. "It's a common sense solution to ensure everyone on our roads is knowledgeable about Idaho driving laws, is insured, and gives everyone more peace of mind on our roads."

Watch more Local News: