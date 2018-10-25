BOISE — October is Idaho Hunger Awareness Month. Happy Day Brands has teamed up with the Idaho Foodbank, Albertsons and Jacksons food stores to pack 100,000 servings of oatmeal.

Happy Day Brands donated the oatmeal, which will be distributed to schools across the state as part of the Idaho Foodbank's School Pantry program.

Over 220,000 Idahoans are considered food insecure – 75,000 of them are children -- many of whom come to school with an empty stomach.

The superfood oatmeal is packed with all-natural ingredients like quinoa, flax and chia seeds and is gluten-free and vegan.

Mark Priddy, the CEO of Happy Day Brands, says it's important to give back to those in need because you never know when you may need help.

"It's important because of the thin veil. We can all find ourselves at a place where we're hungry and I really believe that it's critical and important that we really come alongside of our neighbors. As a company, that's something we're committed to," Priddy said.

For every purchase you make, Happy Day Brands will donate a serving of their superfood oatmeal to the Idaho Foodbank.

