Idaho Fish and Game monitoring wild birds for avian flu

After Idaho State Department of Agriculture found avian flu in the state, Idaho Fish and Game announced they will be monitoring wild birds for the flu.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) confirmed multiple cases of a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in two separate flocks of domestic chickens. One flock in Gooding County and the other in Caribou County. The flocks appear to be unrelated.

HPAI requires a rapid response because it is highly contagious and often fatal for domestic chickens.

The public is encouraged to check the ISDA website for updates, including affected counties and the number of cases.

Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is now waiting for test results from several migratory snow geese found dead in Southwest Idaho and asking people to report any dead or sick wild birds

It is uncommon for humans to become infected with avian influenzas, according to ISDA. However, ISDA says symptoms may include conjunctivitis, fever, lethargy, aches, coughing, or diarrhea.

HPAI is carried by waterfowl along their migratory path. It is transmitted between birds through close contact. It is often carried on objects such as tools, vehicles, clothes, and boots, which can transfer the virus from one location to another. Domestic birds and poultry are very susceptible to mortality once infected.

HPAI symptoms in domestic poultry include decreased appetite and activity, respiratory difficulty, dark combs and wattles, and unexplained mortality.

Being in direct contact with domestic birds is the highest risk activity. When USDA guidelines for cooking are followed, HPAI is not a foodborne illness.

IDFG said it is essential for poultry owners to be vigilant in monitoring for illness and contacting the ISDA State Veterinarian immediately when HPAI symptoms are confirmed. HPAI is a reportable disease in Idaho, and veterinarians are required to report positive detections to the ISDA.

Anyone who finds sick or dead birds is asked to report them to IDFG.

