CALDWELL — A new and unique attraction opens Thursday in downtown Caldwell.

"Indian Creek Plaza Ice Rink and Ribbon is the first in the state of Idaho. It is the seventh in the nation," said Keri Smith-Sigman, CEO Destination Caldwell.

An ice ribbon is different from a traditional rink.

"This ribbon, which is basically a track, there is some gentle elevation changes that slope, and it has got some nice curves," Smith-Sigman explained.

For people who are just learning to ice skate, Smith-Sigman says the ribbon at Indian Creek Plaza is ideal.

"Typically, when people come and ice skate, there are a lot of people who are on the outsides of the rink, holding on to the railings and learning. This will really foster that environment. It also includes the rink in the middle, so people can still come and do the pirouettes and the fancy stuff," she said.

The completion of this project is about more than just ice skating.

The winter attraction is aimed to draw more visitors and business to Caldwell.

"It is going to bring so many people, and we wanted some additional dollars flowing into this community to support our local businesses that have been toughing it out, and also businesses that are just starting here," Smith-Sigman said. "We needed that foot traffic downtown."

Once the summer hits, the rink and ribbon disappear.

"All of it disappears. The dasher boards are taken down and you can barely tell that the ice ribbon exists," Smith-Sigman said. "It's just a big open area where we can have events and festivals."

The ice ribbon will open at 4 p.m., Thursday, November 15, and will be open daily, weather permitting, through the winter. Details about hours and rates are on the Indian Creek Plaza website.

