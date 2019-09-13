BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for something fun to do in Boise this weekend, the 40th annual Hyde Park Street Fair kicks off Friday at Camel's Back Park.

The fair is a family-friendly event with food vendors, two beer gardens, a children’s area, lots of activities, more than 100 vendors, and dozens of entertainers to enjoy. And it is a free to the public.

Established in 1979, Hyde Park Street Fair is an annual fundraiser for the North End Neighborhood Association. Proceeds from the event are used to fund neighborhood projects and local schools.

Parking can be a headache as thousands will gather in the park for the three-day fair. There is limited parking on residential streets.

For those looking to avoid the traffic, there is a free shuttle bus available at First Baptist Church, located at 607 N. 13th Street, just one mile south of Camel’s Back Park.

The shuttle runs Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 a.m. It will not operate on Sunday due to church services.

There will also be a raffle for a brand-new bicycle for those who ride their bike to the park.

The Hyde Park Street Fair hours are as follows: Friday, 4 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.