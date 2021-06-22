Howard and Ostrander advance to women's 3K steeplechase final at USATF Olympic Trials

Former Boise State All-Americans will race for a spot at the Toyko Olympics on Thursday

EUGENE -- Former Boise State track and field All-Americans Marisa Howard and Allie Ostrander are now one step closer to qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Howard and Ostrander each advanced through the preliminary round in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene on Sunday.

Howard proved she is in prime form, running with the lead pack the entire race. She cruised to a fifth place finish, clinching an automatic berth into the finals. Her time of 9:30.62 was just off her personal-best, but that was likely more of tactical decision, knowing she had done enough to advance through to the finals.

"For me, I've never been an Olympian, so what do I have to lose at this point," Howard told KTVB. "For me, I just get to go and have fun."

Former #BoiseState All-American Marisa Howard will run in the 3K steeplechase prelims at the #OlympicTrials tonight.



Marisa has emerged as one of the top Americans in her event and now she gets to show it on the big stage.



You can watch her run LIVE at 7:35 PM on @KTVB! pic.twitter.com/nxZjxWco4Y — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) June 20, 2021

Ostrander just missed out on automatically qualifying, finishing in sixth place, one spot outside of the required top five finish in each of the two respective heats. She was able to qualify based on time though. Ostrander crossed the line in 9:35.56, a new season-best.

#BOOM💥



Allie Ostrander (9:35.56) is through to the finals of the women's 3,000M steeplechase based off her time.



She had the fastest time outside of the top 10 auto-qualifiers based on place. — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) June 21, 2021