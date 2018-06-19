EAGLE -- A home fire in the Eagle foothills was completely destroyed in a massive house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Ada County Dispatch says the two-alarm fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on Holl Road and Star Vista Lane. The home is north of Beacon Light Road in the Eagle foothills.

Several people were inside the home when the fire started, officials say, but were able to get out safely. The fire spread quickly, completely engulfing the home.

The house will be a total loss, fire officials say.

Eagle, Middleton and Star fire departments responded to the fire, with crews pumping water from a nearby canal to douse the flames. There are no hydrants in the area, complicating efforts to douse the flames.

Two hours after the blaze began, flames are still smoldering in the home's basement, and crews remain on scene

A thick column of black smoke could be seen rising from the burning house. Roads are blocked in the area, and the public is asked to stay away as fire crews work to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Crews are onscene of a house fire at Holl Dr. and Star Vista. Please stay out of the area at this time to allow fire crews access — Eagle Fire Dept (@Eaglefire_Dept) June 19, 2018

