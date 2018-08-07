EAGLE - Both lanes of Idaho 55 are blocked Sunday afternoon while crews battle a grass fire.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the highway is blocked along a six-mile stretch between Floating Feather Road and Horseshoe Bend Hill Summit.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible, and to expect delays.

A KTVB crew in the area said fire appears to be burning south of the Avimor subdivision, and north of Shadow Valley Golf Course.

Eagle Fire Department is leading the effort with help from the Bureau of Land Management, and fire department from Meridian, Boise and Star. An Ada County dispatcher said the BLM is using helicopters to attack the fire from the air.

The road closure comes on one of the busier travel days of the summer for that stretch of road, with many people heading back to the Treasure Valley from the McCall area after celebrating the Fourth of July.

