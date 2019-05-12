MERIDIAN, Idaho — A $6 million project to widen Ten Mile Road from Ustick to McMillan roads in Meridian is moving forward.

On Wednesday, the Ada County Highway District approved the project in a consent agenda. The new construction will widen Ten Mile Road from three to five lanes, with two lanes in each direction and a center turn lane. The project will also add curbs, gutters, sidewalks and bike lanes, according to the ACHD staff report.

The project is expected to cost $6.13 million and will be completed by Central Paving, Inc.

The project will also include bridge replacements over Five Mile Creek and the Creason Lateral, new street lighting, a new parking area for Meridian’s Five Mile Creek Pathway, and improvements to Meridian’s sewer and water system.

That sewer and water system work is expected to cost $464,000 and will be reimbursed by the city of Meridian, according to a Sept. 25 ACHD Interagency Agreement.

The expected completion date for the project is Sept. 14, 2020.

