Boise real estate agent creates social media ad to help clients find a home

BOISE, Idaho — As our growing Idaho keeps growing, a lot of Idahoans have discussed being priced out of the housing market. Real estate agent Trevor Knesal recently turned to social media in hopes of finding two of his clients a home.

Knesal said his clients are two young couples who are Boise natives and they have been pre-approved for a house for $250,000. However, there are few houses on the Treasure Valley market for that price.

In an effort to help his clients out, Knesal is asking for anyone willing to sell their home for that price - and anyone with a huge heart - to reach out to him.

Knesal announced his effort to find the couples a home for their pre-approval rate in a Facebook post shown below. In the post, Knesal said, "I have some great news for anyone who owns a home in Ada County who has wished they could help a young hard-working couple of native Boiseans."

"My hope is through this ad, I'll find a homeowner with a huge heart and a home worth $250,000," Knesal said.

The local real estate agent for NextHome Treasure Valley added he wants these couples to stay where they love to live and where their family and friends are located - right in the City of Trees.

Knesal added that the advertisement and ask may be a silly thing to do, but said if it gets his friends into a home, it will all be worth it.

"Last month there were a dozen homes that sold in Boise between $225,000 and $350,000, so it's not like it's completely unheard of what I'm trying to accomplish here for my friends," Knesal said.

He told KTVB he would be "honored" to facilitate the sale and would not take any commission or compensation from anyone involved.

"I certainly won't be able to help everyone in this situation, but selfishly, I'd like to help the two couples I'm working for currently," Knesal said.

