BOISE — More than a year after historic flooding damaged and eroded parts of the Boise Greenbelt in the spring of 2017, the first repair project is poised to begin.

Boise Parks and Recreation will begin repairing the riverbank near Boise State University in mid-December. The majority of the repair work will happen in January and February 2019, when the river flows are at their lowest.

After the widespread flooding prompted a disaster designation from the federal government, the city was able to get grants to cover the cost of 17 out of the 19 projects.

Completing those repairs quickly is crucial, Parks and Rec Director Doug Holloway said.

"One of the bigger reasons why we want to get everything done right now, is we do have some vulnerable locations," he said. "Many of those 17 areas that we need bank restoration repair work done, are very vulnerable. So if we do get some significant river flow this spring it could actually take out some of the path and create even a larger scale repair opportunity for us, so right now is the time that we need to get this done."

A community meeting about the repair projects is set for Thursday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Marion Bingham room at the Main Library. Boise Parks and Recreation staff will be available to talk about the projects and answer questions from the public at that meeting, Holloway said.

For more information, check out the department's interactive project map.

