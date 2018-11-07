BOISE – You may notice - and hear - a few more military aircraft flying in the skies above Boise over the next few weeks.

The Idaho Air National Guard announced on Tuesday that eight F-15C fighter jets will be stationed at Gowen Field this month to provide critical training.

The visiting aircraft are assigned to the Louisiana Air National Guard’s 159th Fighter Wing.

The jets are set to train with A-10s from the Idaho Air National Guard's 190th Fighter Squadron through July 27. Base officials say operations will occur during normal daylight hours and in the air space used by the Idaho Air National Guard.

"Training with our Air National Guard brothers and sisters who operate different fighter aircraft is vital to maintaining a combat ready force," said Col. Tim Donnellan, commander of the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing.

The training will expose Idaho pilots to scenarios beyond their normal Close Air Support training, which consists primarily of engaging ground targets, by providing them with an opportunity to hone their air-to-air to combat skills.

The additional aircraft flying around the Treasure Valley has the potential for increased noise, something the Air Guard is already addressing.

"One of our biggest concerns when we host aircraft at Gowen Field is the impact it could have on our community," Donnellan added. "With these additional jets, we anticipate that the flight line will be louder than normal. However, we are doing everything possible to mitigate the impact on our neighbors."

Donnellan said anyone with concerns about the noise is encouraged to call them directly at (208) 422-5252.

