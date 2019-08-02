NAMPA, Idaho — A funeral procession will take place Saturday afternoon following the funeral service for Ronald "Keith" Bird, the longtime Meridian city councilman who died February 1 at the age of 77.
Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel says the procession will begin at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, following the funeral that is scheduled for noon at Meridian Middle School.
The community is asked to "honor the route," which will proceed as follows:
- Starting at Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th Street
- Westbound on Cherry Lane
- Northbound on Ten Mile Road
- Westbound on W. Lost Rapids Road
- Westbound on Chinden Boulevard
- Southbound on Northside Boulevard
- East on 6th Street North
- Ending at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th Street North, Nampa
Bird was born and raised in Nampa, and moved to Meridian with his wife, Marjorie, in 1965.