NAMPA, Idaho — A funeral procession will take place Saturday afternoon following the funeral service for Ronald "Keith" Bird, the longtime Meridian city councilman who died February 1 at the age of 77.

Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel says the procession will begin at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, following the funeral that is scheduled for noon at Meridian Middle School.

The community is asked to "honor the route," which will proceed as follows:

Starting at Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th Street

Westbound on Cherry Lane

Northbound on Ten Mile Road

Westbound on W. Lost Rapids Road

Westbound on Chinden Boulevard

Southbound on Northside Boulevard

East on 6th Street North

Ending at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th Street North, Nampa

Bird was born and raised in Nampa, and moved to Meridian with his wife, Marjorie, in 1965.