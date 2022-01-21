Boise State suspends concessions at ExtraMile Arena

The university is suspending concessions due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area.

BOISE, Idaho — Hot dogs, drinks and other snacks sports fans typically enjoy while watching a game won't be offered at Boise State Broncos events for the rest of January.

The Boise State University athletics department announced Friday that concessions sales are temporarily suspended, "given the high number of positive cases of COVID-19 on the Boise State University campus and in our surrounding community."

The suspension will be in effect for the following events at ExtraMile Arena:

Saturday, Jan. 22 -- women's basketball vs. Colorado State

Tuesday, Jan. 25 -- men's basketball vs. Wyoming

Friday, Jan. 28 -- gymnastics vs. Southern Utah

"We are following the lead of our medical experts in helping us determine the best way forward through this pandemic while still hosting fans at our home events," said Jeremiah Dickey, Boise State Director of Athletics. "Having grace for each other, being patient during frustrating times and following established guidelines will help ensure we are still able to welcome Bronco Nation to all home competitions and provide an elite experience for our student-athletes."

No food or drinks will be allowed in the seats at ExtraMile Arena, but water stations will be available throughout the arena's concourse.

The university will reassess the suspension of concession sales for February's events.

More information about COVID-19 protocols at ExtraMile Arena is available here.

