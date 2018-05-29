BOISE - It was a hot Memorial Day and many people were looking for places to stay cool.

Unfortunately, somewhere you can't cool off right now is the Boise River.

River conditions are considered dangerous and the Boise Fire Department is urging the public to be cautious and not recreate in the water.

The Boise River is rushing fast and high. It's flowing nearly 6,300 cubic-feet-per-second at the Glenwood Bridge in Boise. That's about six times the level it's at during float season!

Boise Fire Captain Jerrod Wong says water was let out of the reservoirs a little later this spring than in recent years.

“It's so fast now that you wouldn't be able to save yourself in conditions like that for normal standard fishermen or dog walkers or people like that," said Wong. "In general, I would just stay off the river."

Boise Fire says the water is so cold, it's numbing -- another reason why the river is dangerous right now.

If you have your pet near the water, be sure to keep it on a leash.

Signs posted along the Greenbelt say "If you enter and have to be rescued, you will be charged for rescue efforts."

