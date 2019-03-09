BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are on scene now after a fire broke out at a home on Five Mile Road Tuesday morning.

The blaze was reported at 9:52 a.m. in the 100 block of Five Mile, near the intersection with Franklin Road.

According to dispatchers, the garage of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson told KTVB the occupants of the house were not home when the fire started in the garage. The cause remains under investigation.

The southbound lane of Five Mile Road is blocked, but northbound remains open to traffic.

KTVB crews on scene say the fire is out and there is no longer smoke coming out of the home.

Three fire engines were on scene and two of them left at about 10:35 a.m., according to KTVB crews on scene.