BOISE - In the warmer months, the Boise River is a very popular spot to fish, float and relax!

To prepare for the summer rush, fire departments from across the Treasure Valley are practicing their annual swift water recertification drills.

These drills include freeing someone from foot entrapment, rescuing distressed swimmers, and navigating through debris to get to them.

"The biggest challenge we have is locating where they are at. We get a report of where they enter but we don't always have accurate data to where they are at, the river is obviously flowing, sometime people will grab onto the shore, they will grab onto stuff, they will get stranded on an island in the middle of a river," says Eagle Fire Department Division Chief Nick Landry.

Firefighters at Thursday's training were from Eagle, Star and Kuna fire departments.

