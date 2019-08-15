BOISE, Idaho — A fire that broke out at a Boise residence Wednesday afternoon is now under control but not before one man was injured.

Boise Fire officials tell KTVB that the inside of the home at 4083 Hill Road is a total loss.

One man was inside the home and suffered second-degree burns to his arm. We are told that he refused medical treatment.

Firefighters were able to bring were quickly able to extinguish the flames but not before the second floor was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire victim is being assisted by the Boise Fire Burnout Fund.