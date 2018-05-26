CALDWELL – Firefighters from five local agencies responded to a mobile home fire Saturday afternoon in Caldwell, and were able to keep the flames from spreading to any nearby homes.

It happened in the area of 9th Avenue and Freeport Street.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. A passerby called 911.

Because of the fire’s proximity to other buildings, the Caldwell Fire Department called in a second alarm.

Crews from Nampa, Middleton, Parma and Star also responded.

It took about 25 minutes for firefighters to knock down the flames.

The fire caused significant damage to the mobile home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Investigators continue to work at the scene.

