IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Crews are working to contain a wildfire burning on the Idaho National Laboratory site near Idaho Falls.

The blaze, dubbed the Sheep Fire, started Monday evening with a lightning strike, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The area where it is burning is south of Highway 33 and north of Highway 20.

The BLM and INL firefighters are responding to the fire, which has grown to about 6,500 acres by Tuesday morning.

INL announced Tuesday that "all non-essential employees" are being evacuated from multiple facilities including the Central Facilities Area, Advanced Test Reactor Complex, EBR-1, Integrated Waste Treatment Unit and Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center.

In addition, operations at the laboratory's Materials and Fuels Complex and Transient Reactor Test facilities are being curtailed Tuesday as crews fight the fire.

An INL spokeswoman told KTVB that no structures are currently threatened and that the fire seems to be pushing in towards the center of the site, where there are no buildings.

The BLM called in multiple engines, water tenders and a helicopter to help fight the fire Monday. Fire officials have not released a date of containment.

