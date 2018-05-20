EAGLE - Firefighters from Eagle came to the rescue of a beaver that got stuck between metal fence posts.

Photos posted by the department on Twitter Sunday morning show the trapped animal struggling to free itself. Firefighters worked quickly to bend the metal bars until they were wide enough for the beaver to wiggle out.

The critter then stood on its hind legs and posed for a picture - as if to say "thank you!" to its rescuers.

PHOTOS: Trapped beaver rescued by Eagle firefighters

Trapped beaver rescued by Eagle firefighters Eagle firefighters rescued a beaver that became stuck in a metal fence Sunday. (Photo: Eagle Fire Department) 01 / 04 Eagle firefighters rescued a beaver that became stuck in a metal fence Sunday. (Photo: Eagle Fire Department) 01 / 04

Eagle Firefighters rescue a beaver stuck in fence. pic.twitter.com/xkzqsIwk7R

— Eagle Fire Dept (@Eaglefire_Dept) May 20, 2018

© 2018 KTVB