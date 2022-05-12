AAA says current driver assistance systems fall short in multiple crash scenarios

"Drivers clearly favor an incremental approach to rolling out advanced driver assistance features, starting with improving the ones we already have," AAA said.

BOISE, Idaho — According to a new report from AAA, 77% of drivers want automakers to focus on improving current driver assistance systems versus producing more self-driving cars.

The research follows testing conducted by AAA, which looked at three vehicles with partial automation, and found that the automation consistently failed to avoid collisions with oncoming vehicles and bicyclists in their path.

The three vehicles were able to avoid striking a bicyclist dummy and a foam car from behind, but when it came to avoiding a head-on collision with an approaching vehicle that had crossed the center line, the automated systems failed in all 15 tests; when bicyclist dummies crossed in front of the test vehicles, a potentially life-threatening crash occurred 33% of the time.

"Drivers clearly favor an incremental approach to rolling out advanced driver assistance features, starting with improving the ones we already have," AAA Idaho public affairs director, Matthew Conde said. "The potential is there, but as self-driving technology moves forward, efforts to get to the finish line and a commitment to protect the safety of all road users need to go hand in hand."

Nearly 85% of Americans are afraid or unsure about riding in self-driving cars, according to the AAA report, although there is a strong interest from drivers in other features that are currently available.

Automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance both have 60% interest from drivers, with improvements for vehicle fuel economy being a major priority for 80% of drivers polled.

"AAA research shows that 12% of Americans incorrectly believe that they can purchase a self-driving car right now, while 53% are unsure if they can," Conde said. "Please keep in mind that even the most advanced vehicles on the road today cannot be safely operated without an engaged human driver who is ready to take over at a moment's notice."

Additionally, AAA reported only 22% of drivers would feel comfortable riding in a slow-speed people mover, while just 15% would trust their children or loved ones riding in one. Although a third of drivers say they are comfortable with the idea of self-driving food or package delivery vehicles.

"There are many exciting things on the horizon, and today's technology is off to a good start. But we have a long way to go, perhaps decades, before a vehicle will truly be able to drive on its own in all circumstances," Conde said. "Until then, vehicle owners should do their homework and have a clear understanding of what the technology in their car can and cannot do. Lives depend on it."

Watch more Local News: