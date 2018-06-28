BOISE - Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a single-vehicle crash on Emerald Street Wednesday afternoon in which the driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened in the 7700 block of Emerald at around 2:53 p.m. Workers at area businesses told police that the vehicle was heading east when it crossed the center turn lane and the westbound lane. It then hit several objects on the side of the road, including a fence, before stopping.

The woman who was driving was transported to a local hospital.

Police ask anyone who may have seen the crash - especially drivers in the area at the time it happened - to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app.

The westbound lane of Emerald was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

© 2018 KTVB