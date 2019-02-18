JEROME, Idaho — A woman was taken to the hospital after police say she jumped from a pickup truck on Interstate 84, causing a wreck.
The incident happened at 12:48 a.m. Monday near Jerome.
According to Idaho State Police, 33-year-old Maribel Villeda of Burley was driving east when "for an unknown reason," she jumped out of her Ford F-150 while it was still moving, landing in the road.
Sergio Ramirez Cornejo, 21, of King Hill was driving behind the pickup in a Freightliner semi truck when Villeda jumped out. He swerved to miss the woman, crashing instead into the back of the Ford.
The pickup truck came to a stop in the lanes of I-84, while the semi ended up in the median.
Villedawas taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. A passenger in her pickup, 26-year-old Aguilar-Romero Cruz Lorenzo of Mexico, was not wearing a seatbelt, but was unhurt in the crash.
Ramirez Cornejo was wearing a seatbelt, and was also uninjured.
The crash blocked lanes for about four hours. The incident remains under investigation.