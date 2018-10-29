BOISE - A driver had to be airlifted to a Boise hospital after a head-on crash on U.S. 95 Sunday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened north of Fruitvale at about 4:45 p.m.

According to Idaho State Police, a driver in a Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on the highway when they crossed the center line and crashed head-on into Subaru Outback.

The pickup driver, who has not yet been identified, was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The driver of the Subaru was identified as 39-year-old Jennifer A. Schon of McCall. Police say Schon was wearing her seatbelt and her juvenile passenger was in an approved child safety seat. There is no word on if either suffered any injuries.

The northbound lanes of Highway 95 was blocked for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

