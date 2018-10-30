BOISE — Next month the City of Boise will start its annual seasonal dog off-leash program at Ann Morrison Park near downtown Boise and Optimist Youth Sports Complex in northwest Boise. Dogs will be allowed to roam mostly free from Nov. 1 through the end of February.

The program does also extend to 13 other areas throughout Boise, but Ann Morrison and the Optimist Youth Sports Complex are the only seasonal parks.

People will be able to freely take their dogs off their leashes anytime in those parks. However, dogs are not permitted on Greenbelt paths, parking lots, roads or playgrounds.

Owners are still encouraged to pick up any messes that their pets make.

Boise Parks and Recreation started the off-leash program in 2011 to drive away the hundreds of geese that flock to the river-side parks. The high concentrations of geese damage the park grounds and can be a public health hazard.

