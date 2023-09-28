Disney on Ice coming to Boise

The event will be at ExtraMile Area starting Thursday, Sept. 28.

BOISE, Idaho — Disney on Ice is coming to the Treasure Valley at ExtraMile Arena in Boise.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will guide audiences through seven storyline performances featuring Disney characters Moana, Frozen Coco and Beauty and the Beast, and others.

The event will begin Thursday, Sept. 28, and will run through the weekend. For additional information about the event and where to purchase tickets, check out their website.

Event times are provided below:

Thursday, September 28, 7:00 PM

Friday, September 29, 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 30, 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 1, 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

