MERIDIAN -- Crews have used a crane to flip a semi back onto its wheels after it rolled on Interstate 84 Tuesday morning, but several lanes remain blocked.

The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. on eastbound I-84 just before Eagle Road.

The semi truck overturned was lying across several lanes of the interstate for most of the morning commute, causing backups that stretched all the way into Nampa for eastbound drivers.

Two lanes are currently open headed east.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt in the wreck, but emergency crews are still working to get the truck out of the road.

Still MAJOR backups behind that semi wreck on eastbound I-84. Expect delays and get off the interstate if you can! https://t.co/4dnNve0OOD pic.twitter.com/m6NeW54Bpm — KTVB.COM (@KTVB) October 16, 2018

Drivers are urged to slow down and look out for first responders in the area. Travelers headed east to Boise may want to consider getting off the interstate to get around the traffic bottleneck.

It's unclear what caused the semi's driver to lose control and roll the truck. KTVB has a crew on scene, check back for updates.

Please slow down while we work to clear the crash on I-84 near Meridian. pic.twitter.com/PLvICLMo26 — Idaho State Police (@ISPCVS) October 16, 2018

