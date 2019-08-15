BOISE, Idaho — Officials say they have a fire under control after it broke out at a gas filling station early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at the Norco facility off of Gowen Road.

According to officials, employees were handling several empty gas containers when some type of spark or static shock caused them to ignite.

The explosion drew a large response of firefighters to the site, but officials say the flames are contained to a single pallet and did not spread any further. Flames can still be seen leaping from the containers.

Firefighters say they plan to simply let the containers burn out.

No one was seriously hurt, although one of the employees does have a minor injury.

