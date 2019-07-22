STANLEY, Idaho — Highway 21 is back open with a pilot car after two wildfires sparked near Stanley.

The Vader Fire, has burned over 400 acres and is only 10% contained, as of Monday. The fire is burning about 14 miles northwest of Stanley, south of the highway.

Officials say smoke is expected to continue drifting across Highway 21, and intermittent highway closures may be put in place for public safety. Stopping or pulling off the highway is prohibited in the area when following the pilot car.

Crews will work Monday to get a containment line in place around the fire's southern edge, possibly conducting burnout operations in the area.

Multiple helicopters are currently assigned to the fire. Crews estimate the blaze will not be contained until early August.

Also burning nearby is the Cayon Fire, a 300-acre blaze west of Stanley that is currently 18% contained. The fire was sparked by a lightning strike, and burning in remote, steep terrain.

ITt began July 14, near the Bull Trout Campground, 14 miles west of Stanley. Over 202 firefighters are battling the wildfire.