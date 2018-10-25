BOISE -- A pedestrian died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking in a Boise Bench neighborhood Wednesday night.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Vista Avenue and Targee Street, not far from Hawthorne Elementary.

According to Boise Police, a woman was headed north on Vista when she hit the male pedestrian in the intersection. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified Thursday afternoon as 58-year-old Sam Willie Jr.

There is a traffic light at that intersection, but police have not said whether the driver had a green or red light. The Boise Police Crash Reconstruction Team is working to investigate the wreck.

The woman remained on the scene after the crash, and is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed.

According to the Ada County Coroner, Willie died from blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled an accident.

Lanes on northbound Vista were blocked Wednesday night as police worked at the scene.

